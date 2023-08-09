Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

GENI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 565,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GENI shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

