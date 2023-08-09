Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

GNW stock remained flat at $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 562,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

