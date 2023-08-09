GigaCloud Technology (GCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GCT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 428,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $408.93 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on GCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.