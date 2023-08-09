Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.5 %

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. 589,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.