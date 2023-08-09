Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.