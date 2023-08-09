Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,265.97

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,265.97 and traded as low as $3,090.34. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,090.34, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Givaudan Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,265.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,226.17.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.