Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Compass Point from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $651.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

