GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.74

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $7.75. GoodRx shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 1,255,436 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 340,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

