Governance OHM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,916.05 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $228,916.05 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $2,859.34 or 0.09676458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001173 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
