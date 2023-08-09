Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Graham updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Graham Trading Up 2.4 %

Graham stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,355. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.