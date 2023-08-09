Grand Canyon Education’s (LOPE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. 340,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 124.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 284,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,761,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

