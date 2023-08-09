Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director T L. Elder Sells 3,793 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gray Television Stock Performance

GTN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 1,244,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gray Television

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.