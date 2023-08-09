Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $9.60. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $904.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

