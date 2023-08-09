Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.74 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

