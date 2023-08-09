Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several brokerages have commented on GO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 329,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,682.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $740,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 329,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,682.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,057,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 212,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after buying an additional 324,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

