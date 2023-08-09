Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of GO traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. 603,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,185. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,372.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,251. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,057,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 212,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 324,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

