Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.04-$1.08 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.2 %

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,344. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,682.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,488 shares of company stock worth $11,960,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

