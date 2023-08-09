Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,775 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Group 1 Automotive worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $10.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.81. The stock had a trading volume of 196,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,942. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $271.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.30. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

