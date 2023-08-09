Grupo Nutresa S. A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock remained flat at C$12.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.85.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as roasted ground, instant powdered, granulated, and lyophilized coffee, and extracts and coffee blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.