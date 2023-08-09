Grupo Nutresa S. A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:GCHOY)

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock remained flat at C$12.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.85.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Nutresa S. A.
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.