GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 1,547,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

