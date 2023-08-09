Guggenheim Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $152.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.84.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 508,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,398. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

