Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.96 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.01). Approximately 7,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.00).

Gusbourne Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £48.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,975.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.10.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

