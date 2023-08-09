GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $76.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $65.32. 650,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,739,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,147,000 after acquiring an additional 298,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

