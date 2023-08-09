Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Upgraded to Hold by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $364.00.

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Haleon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,449 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,500 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $79,007,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after buying an additional 2,241,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

