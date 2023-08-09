Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of META stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.17. 6,988,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,583,443. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $780.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,677 shares of company stock worth $9,931,461. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

