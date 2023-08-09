Hamel Associates Inc. Buys 435 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.99. 2,291,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

