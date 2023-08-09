Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.49. 1,666,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,067. The stock has a market cap of $270.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.