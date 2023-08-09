Hamel Associates Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.73. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.82.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

