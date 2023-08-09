Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

FRT stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

