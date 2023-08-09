Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,413. The stock has a market cap of $234.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

