Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $594,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after acquiring an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 158,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,508 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. 199,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,662. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

