Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 3.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 897,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,739. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

