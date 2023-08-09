Hamilton Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA remained flat at $67.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,147,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.