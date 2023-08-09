Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.