Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.