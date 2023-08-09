Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VUG traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.01. 639,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,369. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.