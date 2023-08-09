Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPOT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.09. 1,669,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,324. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
