Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.09. 1,669,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,324. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

