Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 9,384,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,438,605. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

