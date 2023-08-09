Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.
HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.