Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 200 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.47. 788,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

