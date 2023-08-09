Hartline Investment Corp Buys 11,681 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises approximately 2.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.26% of MP Materials worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,200,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 169,726 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

MP Materials stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,601. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last ninety days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.