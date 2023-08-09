Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after buying an additional 460,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.81. 1,568,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,686. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

