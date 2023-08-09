Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.81. 3,259,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.49 and its 200-day moving average is $302.71. The company has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

