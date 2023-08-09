Hartline Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $67.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,256. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

