Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 182,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 1,664,020 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

