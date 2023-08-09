Hartline Investment Corp Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.92. 2,422,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,786. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.