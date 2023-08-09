Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Trex by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Trex stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 1,199,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.