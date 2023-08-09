Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires 12,820 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Amphenol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock worth $126,798,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

