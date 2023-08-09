Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 2.1 %

BDX stock opened at $281.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.86 and a 200-day moving average of $252.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

