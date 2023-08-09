Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

