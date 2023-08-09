Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 2,793 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Nordson worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $246.80 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

